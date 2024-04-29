Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Rexford Extends Buying Spree With More Industrial Space in SoCal’s Inland Empire

L.A.-based REIT pays $300 per square foot in latest deal

By April 29, 2024 2:46 pm
reprints
Howard Schwimmer-Michael Frankel
Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel. Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty has kept up its aggressive acquisition strategy in the country’s biggest market for warehousing and logistics space.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust has paid $26.7 million, or nearly $308 per square foot, for an 86,873-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif., in Southern California’s Inland Empire region, according to data sourced from Vizzda. TA Realty sold the asset, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, Barbara Perrier and Darla Longo brokered the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Dallas’ Office Market Is Not Struggling Like So Many Others

The building, which encompasses nearly 5 acres at 4422 Airport Drive, is fully leased to two tenants, according to marketing materials for the property found on Crexi: Torque Parts, which manufactures air springs and distributes heavy-duty vehicle parts, and Devion Furniture, which uses the property as its U.S. import headquarters.

A representative of TA Realty declined to comment, while representatives for Rexford did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The 4422 Airport Drive sale is yet another notch in Rexford’s industrial belt lately. The REIT shelled out an eye-watering $1 billion late last month for a Blackstone industrial portfolio encompassing 48 properties in L.A. and Orange counties. 

Late last year, Rexford closed two transactions in Southern California worth a combined $245 million. It paid $120 million for 15801 West First Street, a nearly 1 million-square-foot industrial site known as Irwindale Brew Yard, while also issuing a $125 million loan to seller Pabst Brewing Company

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

15801 West First Street, 4422 Airport Drive, Barbara Perrier, Blackstone, CREXi, Darla Longo, Devion Furniture, Irwindale Brew Yard, Pabst Brewing Company, Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, Torque Parts, CBRE, Rexford Industrial Realty, TA Realty
The Dallas skyline.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

Dallas’ Office Market Is Not Struggling Like So Many Others

By Patrick Sisson
Premium
Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Crunch Fitness Founder Sells Wynwood Retail Buildings for $24M

By Julia Echikson
Row of DSV freight trailers at a parking lot.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

IDI Logistics Sells Another Planned Warehouse in California for $107M

By Greg Cornfield