Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Acquires Data Center Space in Virginia
The top five sales across the country from May 20 to May 24
Amazon (AMZN) is bringing more data centers online in Virginia after dropping $218 million for 91 acres of land in Manassas, which is already approved for tech use. It’s another big investment for the e-commerce giant in the town where it already purchased 140 acres for data centers for $152 million in January. While these are massive investments, they’re still just a small dent in its plans to spend $35 billion in the state by 2040.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$705 million
|Arizona Biltmore; Phoenix
|Henderson Park and Pyramid Global Hospitality
|Blackstone Real Estate
|Eastdil Secured and Jones Day
|Hospitality
|$218 million
|14237 and 14209 Dumfries Road; Manassas, Va.
|Amazon
|Mike Garcia Construction
|N/A
|Land
|$171.4 million
|55 Suffolk Street; Manhattan
|Blackstone
|Goldman Sachs
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$139.7 million
|5205 Congress Avenue; Boca Raton, Fla.
|Ares Management
|Mainstreet Capital Partners
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$94.2 million
|1911 East Rosslynn Avenue; Fullerton, Calif.
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|American Realty Advisors
|N/A
|Industrial
