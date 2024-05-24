Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Acquires Data Center Space in Virginia

The top five sales across the country from May 20 to May 24

By May 24, 2024 6:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Amazon (AMZN) is bringing more data centers online in Virginia after dropping $218 million for 91 acres of land in Manassas, which is already approved for tech use. It’s another big investment for the e-commerce giant in the town where it already purchased 140 acres for data centers for $152 million in January. While these are massive investments, they’re still just a small dent in its plans to spend $35 billion in the state by 2040.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$705 million Arizona Biltmore; Phoenix Henderson Park and Pyramid Global Hospitality Blackstone Real Estate Eastdil Secured and Jones Day Hospitality
$218 million 14237 and 14209 Dumfries Road; Manassas, Va. Amazon Mike Garcia Construction N/A Land
$171.4 million 55 Suffolk Street; Manhattan Blackstone Goldman Sachs N/A Multifamily
$139.7 million 5205 Congress Avenue; Boca Raton, Fla. Ares Management Mainstreet Capital Partners N/A Multifamily
$94.2 million 1911 East Rosslynn Avenue; Fullerton, Calif. Rexford Industrial Realty American Realty Advisors N/A Industrial

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from May 20 to May 24. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

