Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Acquires Data Center Space in Virginia

Amazon (AMZN) is bringing more data centers online in Virginia after dropping $218 million for 91 acres of land in Manassas, which is already approved for tech use. It’s another big investment for the e-commerce giant in the town where it already purchased 140 acres for data centers for $152 million in January. While these are massive investments, they’re still just a small dent in its plans to spend $35 billion in the state by 2040.

