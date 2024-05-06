Skanska USA Opening 15K-SF Brooklyn Office for Offshore Wind Project

The U.S. arm of construction giant Skanska will breeze into a new Brooklyn outpost to serve as a center of operations for its offshore wind project in Sunset Park.

Skanska USA will be leasing 15,300 square feet of pre-built space on the fifth floor of Building 2 in Industry City as a field office for the project it’s working on at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal with Equinor and BP, according to Industry City.

The landlord — a joint venture between Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company — did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease. Asking rent in the development has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in recent months.

The Stockholm-based Skanska has had its U.S. headquarters in the Empire State Building since 2008, slightly growing to 25,057 square feet in June.

Last month, Skanska was awarded an $861 million contract to build out an 85,000-square-foot facility at the 73-acre South Brooklyn Marine Terminal that will support the operations and maintenance of the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind farms being developed by Equinor and BP off the coast of Long Island.

Its Industry City location is near the construction site as well as Equinor’s own offices, Industry City said.

“Skanska’s new office will be a convenient home base with fantastic views overlooking the [South Brooklyn Marine Terminal] site and close proximity to the project lead, Equinor, other project partners like GE Grid Solutions, as well as other consultants with offices on campus,” Industry City’s Jeff Fein, who represented the landlord in-house with Matthew Stewart, said in a statement.

It’s unclear who negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Skanska did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Empire Wind farm is expected to be operational by late 2026 while Beacon Wind will come online in 2028. It’s unclear if Skanska will keep the Industry City office once construction is complete.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.