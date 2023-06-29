Skanska and Aprio Take 40K SF at Empire State Building

Mega-contractor Skanska and accounting firm Aprio have signed about 40,000 square feet at the Empire State Building, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

Skanska will relocate from one floor to another within the Empire State Building, trading 24,391 square feet on the 32nd floor for 25,057 square feet on a different floor. Aprio, meanwhile, will decamp from Feil Organization’s 7 Penn Plaza to 14,945 square feet at the 102-story Art Deco skyscraper, moving a few short blocks northeast within Midtown South.

Both leases will last for 10 years, and asking rents range from $79 to $87 per square foot on the building’s tower floors, according to an ESRT spokesperson.

Skanska has had its U.S. headquarters in the Empire State Building since 2008. “The space has enabled us to achieve the goals we established from the beginning — to offer our colleagues an office environment that is commuter-friendly, energy efficient and one that bolsters teamwork and innovation,” Richard Kennedy, the president and CEO of Skanska USA, said in a statement.

Joseph Cabrera, David Glassman and Michael Gordon of CBRE represented Skanska in the lease, and Shanae Ursini of ESRT handled it for the landlord in-house.

TJ Hochanadel of JLL represented Aprio, while Jordan Berger of ESRT and Scott Klau of Newmark handled the landlord side of the deal. Spokespeople for CBRE, JLL and Newmark didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

“Our fully modernized portfolio continues to benefit from the market flight to quality as we attract and grow tenants who recognize the value of our New York office space,” Thomas Durels, the executive vice president for leasing at ESRT, said in a statement.

The real estate investment trust has been revamping the Empire State Building’s lower floors to add to its existing 65,000 square feet of amenities, converting unused space to a 400-person assembly hall, a tenant lounge, and basketball and pickleball courts.

