Architects Curtis + Ginsberg Relocating to 13K SF at One Battery Park Plaza

Curtis + Ginsberg Architects may need to leave 55 Broad Street as the building prepares for an office-to-residential conversion, but the tenant doesn’t need to go far, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rudin arranged a new, 11-year lease deal with the architecture firm for 12,602 square feet four blocks away at One Battery Park Plaza, where it will occupy part of the 27th floor, according to the landlord, which did not disclose the asking rent in the building.

SEE ALSO: LES Streetwear Store 375 Showroom Nails Down SoHo Outpost

Lower Manhattan had the lowest asking rents in Manhattan in the second quarter of 2023, however, averaging $56.99 per square foot, according to a report from Lee & Associates NYC.

Expanding the firm’s space at One Battery Park Plaza “will enhance our collaborative work environment and mission of providing designs that enhance communities,” R. Darby Curtis, managing partner of Curtis + Ginsberg, said in a statement.

Kevin Daly negotiated in-house on behalf of Rudin in the deal while Ruth Colp-Haber of Wharton Property Advisors represented Curtis + Ginsberg. Colp-Haber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Curtis + Ginsberg will relocate from its current 10,307-square-foot space at 55 Broad Street in the third quarter of 2023. Its move follows Rudin’s $172.5 million sale of the building to Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Management, who are executing the conversion to residential, CO reported.

Rudin kept an equity stake in the project, and the developers secured $220 million in financing earlier this month to start work on the conversion.

Curtis + Ginsberg’s new home, the 35-story and 870,000-square-foot One Battery Park Plaza, was built by Rudin in 1971. It was designed by Emery Roth & Sons before a later renovation with an Italian marble-clad lobby by Specter DeSouza Architects.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.