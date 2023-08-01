Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Banco Inbursa Supplies $220M Loan for Manhattan Office-to-Resi Conversion

By August 1, 2023 4:41 pm
reprints
Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Developers are converting the office building at 55 Broad Street into apartments. Photo: Jim Sewastynowicz/Commercial Observer

Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Developers obtained $220 million of financing to execute an office-to-residential conversion of 55 Broad Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Banco Inbursa supplied the four-year, floating-rate loan on the sponsorship’s $172.5 million purchase of the office tower from Rudin Management, according to JLL, which brokered the debt transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Ex Fortis CEO Lands $29M for Boutique Condo Near Miami

The Rudin family and funds managed by Ares Real Estate also provided equity in the deal, according to an announcement from Silverstein. Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips negotiated Ares’ portion, which one source said was between $80 and $90 million. 

JLL’s capital markets advisory team that procured the loan was led by Christopher Peck, Eliott Zeitoun and Alex Staikos

Once completed, 55 Broad Street will feature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Its amenities will include three rooftop pools, co-working facilities, fitness center and sport simulators. The property will also be one of the first fully electric residential buildings in Manhattan and compliant under Local Law 97 after mechanical renovations bring it to 100 percent carbon neutral, according to JLL. 

“Post-pandemic demand has shifted the dynamics of the office market and the conversion of 55 Broad Street to a best-in-class residential property reflects this trend,” Peck said in a statement. 

Peck added that MetroLoft has already completed 16 office to residential conversions in the Financial District from 16 projects spanning more than 3 million square feet and 3,000 units.

Officials at Banco Inbursa, Silverstein, Metro Loft and Ares did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Christopher Peck, Gary Phillips, Ares Real Estate, Banco Inbursa, Eastdil Secured, Metro Loft Developers, Rudin Management Company, Silverstein Properties
Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Ex Fortis CEO Lands $29M for Boutique Condo Near Miami

By Julia Echikson
229 West 43rd Street is located in Times Square.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Value of Kushner’s 229 West 43rd Drops 82 Percent Since Acquisition: CRED iQ

By Andrew Coen
One Paseo is at 3725 Paseo Place in San Diego’s Del Mar submarket.
Finance
San Diego

Kilroy Secures $375M in Financing for Big San Diego Mixed-Use Campus

By Greg Cornfield