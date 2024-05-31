RMR and AEW’s Downtown D.C. Office Slated for Foreclosure

More distressed D.C. office space is set to be auctioned off.

Joint-venture owners Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) — managed by The RMR Group — and AEW defaulted on their mortgage at 1750 H Street NW. The 123,000-square-foot, 10-story office building is now set for sale at a foreclosure auction, Business Journals first reported. According to the foreclosure notice, $32.7 million provided by lender State Farm is outstanding.

“[The] joint venture did not have sufficient cash flow to pay its monthly debt service,” OPI stated in its first-quarter earnings report, per Business Journals. “We expect the nonrecourse mortgage lender to this joint venture to take full possession of the property in the second quarter.”

In a 2023 SEC filing, OPI added that its partner was in default of their agreement, after failing to fund a $600,000 capital call. SEC filings also listed an impairment loss of $19.2 million. As outlined in the foreclosure notice, the foreclosure auction and sale of the 10-story building will occur on June 20 through Alex Cooper Auctioneers.

AEW and First Potomac Realty Trust — which was later acquired and rebranded as OPI — have owned the building since 2010, when they purchased it in a $65 million joint venture. In recent years, the owners revamped the building with upgraded amenities in an attempt to draw tenants. In 2022, World Food Program USA signed a lease for a 13,277-square-foot headquarters in the building.

Earlier this spring, State Farm filed a complaint, stating that the borrower failed to provide its monthly interest payment of more than $104,000 for three months. The insurance company then served the borrower with a default notice.

On May 22, a D.C. Superior Court judge gave Transwestern immediate possession of the building, Business Journals reported.

Spokespeople for RMR, OPI and AEW did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

