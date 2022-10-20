World Food Program USA Moving DC HQ

World Food Program USA, which lobbies domestically for the United Nations World Food Programme, has signed a 13,277-square-foot lease at 1750 H Street NW in Washington, D.C.

The building is owned by a joint venture between The RMR Group and AEW, which acquired the property in 2007.

The nonprofit is expanding its leased space by 54 percent from its present offices at 1725 I Street NW, and will move in May.

Cresa represented the tenant in the lease. The lease terms were not disclosed.

“The boutique property allowed the organization to occupy and control a full floor, which provides full branding and security such as bathroom control,” Lucia Hedke, a principal at Cresa, told Commercial Observer. “The building offers tremendous natural light given the shallow floor plates.”

Originally developed in 2002, the 133,202-square-foot building is situated in the District’s Central Business District. The ownership group recently renovated the property, adding a new lobby, a conference center, a tenant lounge, a rooftop terrace and a penthouse lounge.

“This bright new space offers us opportunities for enhanced efficiencies and collaboration for our growing organization,” Claudio Silva, World Food Program USA’s chief operations officer and chief financial officer, said in a prepared statement. “With access to leading businesses, nonprofits and policymakers, we look forward to working together to provide critical funding for emergency food assistance and resilience building programs for millions of people facing today’s global hunger crisis.”

Newmark’s Ed Clark, Max Planning and Brendan Owen represented the owners in the deal, while Mindy Saffer joined Hedke in representing the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.