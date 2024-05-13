Meow Wolf Bringing Surreal Art Installation Space to L.A.’s Westside

The Los Angeles art scene is about to get weird. Well, weird-er.

Arts and entertainment production company Meow Wolf has eyed the outdoor, mixed-use mall dubbed HHLA on L.A.’s Westside for its newest permanent (and presumably trippy) art exhibition space.

The company inked a 75,000-square-foot lease with real estate investment firm and landlord Cannon TTM to take half of the space currently occupied by a Cinemark movie theater at the mall.

The space spans multiple floors. Other details, including the terms of the lease, were not disclosed.

“We’re excited that one of the world’s most innovative and immersive entertainment experiences is coming to HHLA,” Cannon TTM founder and CEO Tyler Mateen said in a statement. “Meow Wolf is a cultural institution that will further solidify HHLA as a go-to destination in West Los Angeles.”

Meow Wolf was founded in 2008 as an art collective in Santa Fe, N.M., and has since become world renowned for its immersive and often surreal art installation spaces, such as Omega Mart in Las Vegas. The company’s new space in L.A., the company’s sixth location, does not yet have an official name. It’s set to open in early 2026.

The 248,841-square-foot HHLA, meanwhile, was developed in 2001 as The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Cannon TTM acquired and rebranded the property in early 2023 for about $80 million, which was about 28 percent less than its previous price in 2015 Other tenants at HHLA include Buffalo Wild Wings, Color Me Mine and Dave & Buster’s.

“We acquired HHLA because we believed, with a new vision, it could once again become a cultural destination,” Mateen said.

