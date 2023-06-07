Andrew Tarlow, a restaurateur responsible for long-running Brooklyn restaurants such as Diner and Marlow & Sons, has inked a new lease for a rooftop event hall at 295 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Commercial Observer has learned.

Tarlow’s Marlow Events will occupy 10,000 square feet — including a 3,000-square-foot wraparound outdoor deck — on the seventh floor of the loft building, which sits at the corner of Front Street and Hudson Avenue, according to brokers on the deal. Asking rent was $70 per square foot in the 15-year lease. Tarlow’s company also plans to build a 2,500-square-foot commercial kitchen in the building’s basement, bringing its overall footprint to 12,500 square feet.

The plan is to open in the fall, after Marlow relocates its kitchen and event space from 177 Dwight Street in Red Hook. The firm handles weddings, parties and corporate events as well as drop-off catering. Tarlow’s extensive Brooklyn empire also includes restaurants Roman’s and Achilles Heel, butcher shop Marlow & Daughters, wine shop Stranger Wines & Spirits and She Wolf Bakery.

Tri State Commercial Realty’s Chandler Slate and Eddie Keda represented 295 Front’s landlord, FM Capital, and Jason Lloyd of Retail by Mona represented the tenant. Lloyd didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“The search for this space has been a two- or three-year process,” said Slate. “They looked at a lot of stuff across the Brooklyn market. What attracted them to the building was how the lobbies and offices were finished, and the building was nominated for a design award. The aesthetic led them to the right spot to run this business.”

The lobby is newly renovated with white and pink floors, gray walls and a dark wood reception desk topped by veined white and gold marble.

The other tenant in the building is Ember Charter Schools, which has 22,000 square feet across two floors.

