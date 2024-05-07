Design + Construction
New York City

Inside Fried Frank’s 14K-SF Midtown Conference Center

The law firm's 535 Madison Avenue hub features tambour wood paneling and double-glazed glass throughout to muffle sound from surrounding rooms

By May 7, 2024 9:00 am
reprints
Fried Frank's conference center in Midtown
Fried Frank's Midtown Conference center serves as a "business continuity" facility for the firm. Photo: Andrei Severny and Tooraj Khamenehzadeh
Fried Frank's Midtown conference center
The 34-seat boardroom is the biggest meeting space in Fried Frank's Conference Center and can double as a party venue. Photo: Andrei Severny and Tooraj Khamenehzadeh
Fried Frank's conference center
The Conference Center includes 10 windowless carrels that are more like tiny, private offices Photo: Andrei Severny and Tooraj Khamenehzadeh
Fried Frank's conference center
The Conference Center is filled with tambour wood paneling and double-glazed glass to help muffle the sound coming from inside the rooms. Photo: Andrei Severny and Tooraj Khamenehzadeh
Fried Frank's conference center
Part of the goal of the Conference Center is to give Fried Frank lawyers a place to work without having to schlep to its downtown headquarters. Photo: Andrei Severny and Tooraj Khamenehzadeh

Global law firm Fried Frank went on the hunt in 2022 for a building with a private elevator stop and large enough floor plates to accommodate a Midtown annex it simply calls the Conference Center on a single story. Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Avenue checked both those boxes.

Fried Frank’s headquarters are at the southern tip of Manhattan at One New York Plaza, but it has long had a smaller outpost at the Seagram Building, leasing the space a year after 9/11 to serve as a “business continuity” facility, according to a spokesperson for the firm. It proved to be a propitious decision when, two decades later, the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly gave Fried Frank’s smaller outpost a new raison d’être: making it easier for lawyers to return to the office without traveling downtown.

SEE ALSO: Cypress Equity Investments Seeks Approval on Two SoCal Mixed-Use Projects

Now it has decamped from Park Avenue and headed one block west to a slightly bigger 14,375-square-foot space on the entire 10th floor of 535 Madison, with a mix of small and large meeting rooms spread throughout.

“It’s completely their space. They don’t share it with anyone else,” said James Phillips, managing executive at TPG Architecture, which designed the Conference Center.

That was important since Fried Frank had privacy and comfort top of mind. So TPG drew up a floor plan for the space accordingly. A sliding fluted glass partition separates the entrance lounge from an adjacent conference room, creating a modular space that Fried Frank can open for a cocktail reception or close without compromising privacy. The fluted glass “has some sparkle and lets the light transmit, but you cannot identify who is in the room, nor can you hear the conversation,” Phillips said.

TPG had acoustics in mind in designing the interior walls and doors, which feature tambour wood paneling and double-glazed glass to dampen the sound coming from the rooms.

Small meeting rooms line the perimeter of the Conference Center with camel-colored EvensonBest leather rolling chairs. The rooms are equipped with user-friendly, state-of-the-art video conference technology by Robert Derector Telecommunications and USIS AudioVisual Systems — a priority for Fried Frank since its lawyers are meeting virtually with clients and colleagues all over the globe.

“You want everybody participating in the meeting to have some level of equity, so that the people who are remote feel like they are just as present,” Phillips said.

A boardroom is the largest meeting space the Conference Center offers. When Fried Frank needs to make use of all 34 seats at the large banquet table in this room, the space will more than suffice. Ample space around the perimeter of the table and wide hallways in the rest of the Conference Center allows the firm to host large gatherings when necessary.

And then there’s the warren of 10 windowless, cockpit-size rooms that occupy the middle of the floor. This is an upgrade from the standing-room-only booths Fried Frank offered its lawyers at the Seagram Building. The study carrels at the new Conference Center are actually more like tiny, private offices.

“This is a place for an attorney to spend a couple of hours,” Phillips said. “If an attorney is in between meetings in Midtown, why commute all the way back downtown?”

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

535 Madison Avenue, James Phillips, slideshow, The Plan, Fried Frank, Robert Derector Associates, TPG Architects
Cypress Equity Investment CEO Michael Sorochinsky.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
Los Angeles

Cypress Equity Investments Seeks Approval on Two SoCal Mixed-Use Projects

By Nick Trombola
Wheaton Gateway
Design + Construction  ·  Development
Washington DC

Nearly 1M-SF Wheaton Gateway Project in DC Suburbs Forges Ahead

By Nick Trombola
The interior of RFK Stadium.
Design + Construction  ·  Development
Washington DC

Park Service OKs Demolition for DC’s RFK Stadium

By David Holtzman