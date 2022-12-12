Fried Frank Expands in 14K-SF Move to 535 Madison Avenue

Fried Frank will be expanding its Midtown conference center by a few thousand square feet in a move to 535 Madison Avenue.

The law firm signed a 15-year lease with Park Tower Group for 14,375 square feet on the 10th floor of the 37-story tower, an upgrade from its current 11,703-square-foot conference center at 375 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported.

Fried Frank — which has its headquarters at 400,000 square feet at 1 New York Plaza — plans to relocate its conference center to 535 Madison in early 2024, according to the landlord. Park Tower Group did not disclose the asking rent.

“[535 Madison gives] our attorneys and our clients access to premier artwork, acclaimed restaurants and top-of-the-line amenities,” Jonathan Mechanic, chairman of Fried Frank’s real estate department, said in a statement.

535 Madison sits between East 54th and East 55th streets.

Fried Frank was represented by CBRE’s Stephen Siegel, Craig Reicher, Timothy Dempsey, Ramneek Rikhy and Marlee Teplitzky. Brian Gell and Laurence Briody, also of CBRE, brokered the deal for the landlord.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

