Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Floor & Decor Leases 129K-SF Space in Sunset Park

By May 3, 2024 12:56 pm
reprints
Floor & Decor located at 850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.
Floor & Decor located at 850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Anders Krusberg

Madison Capital and Salmar Properties are backfilling space left behind by Bed Bath & Beyond.

The Atlanta-based retailer Floor & Decor is opening up its 16th outpost in the tri-state area — and its first in New York City — at 850 Third Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, after signing a 129,000-square-foot lease. News of the deal was first reported by the New York Business Journal.

SEE ALSO: Japanese Shop I’m Donut? Opening First U.S. Location in Times Square

The length of the lease was 15 years and the average asking rent for retail in Brooklyn was $554 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Business Journal and a PropertyShark report.

Floor & Decor leased the space as Bed Bath & Beyond was closing, so there was no asking rent, Madison Capital said.

In the past 12 months, Floor & Decor has gone from 200 national locations to 228, according to the company. The Brooklyn store is scheduled to open May 6.

“Bringing our full-sized warehouse store to New York City’s most populous borough is incredibly exciting given the limited opportunities in Brooklyn to accommodate a home improvement store of our immense magnitude,” Bryan Dodge, chief business development officer at Floor & Decor, said in a statement. “Brooklyn also illustrates our unique ability to adapt our store model to meet our customers in their neighborhoods.”

Jonathan Ratner, managing director of Madison Capital, represented the landlord in-house while Katz & AssociatesBrian Katz handled negotiations for Floor & Decor. Katz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Floor & Decor’s business fits perfectly with the Class A commercial space offerings and robust infrastructure at this historic property, and we look forward to their success at the building and in Sunset Park,” Ratner said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Floor & Décor, Katz & Associates, Madison Capital, Salmar Properties, Bed Bath & Beyond, Floor & Decor, Katz & Associates, Madison Capital, Salmar Properties
A process engineer at Lonza Biologics examines blood samples in the lab.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

One Huge Biotech Deal Propelled the U.S. Industrial Market in Q1

By Greg Cornfield
The Mother Dune restaurant in Las Vegas
Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

L.A.’s Mother Wolf to Open at Miami Design District

By Julia Echikson
Chef Ryouta Hirota
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Japanese Shop I’m Donut? Opening First U.S. Location in Times Square

By Nicholas Rizzi