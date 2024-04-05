Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: $197M Industrial Sale

The top five investment sales from April 1 to April 5.

By April 5, 2024 10:00 am
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

The Inland Empire continues to be a hot industrial market. Case in point, a single asset in Fontana, Calif., sold for $197 million this week. EQT Exeter picked up the 819,004-square-foot Commerce Way Distribution Center in a deal that equaled about $240 per square foot. That wasn’t the only industrial deal to crack the top five, with 7400 Hazard Avenue in Orange County, Calif., changing hands for $64 million.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$197 million 13423-13473 Santa Ana Avenue; Fontana, Calif. EQT Exeter Manulife Investment Management JLL Industrial
$85.6 million 8200 Wisconsin Avenue and 5015 Battery Lane; Bethesda, Md. Corner Lot Advisors Aldon Management Greysteel Multifamily
$64 million 7400 Hazard Avenue; Westminster, Calif. Ares Management Clarion Partners Cushman & Wakefield's Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison and Matt Leupold Industrial
$53 million 1785 NE Fourth Street; Boynton Beach, Fla. Smith & Henzy Affordable Group Related Group N/A Senior housing
$47 million 250 Waterfront Street; Oxon Hill, Md. Sak Developers Bre SSP Property Owner JLL's Ketan Patel, Philip White and Vasilis Halakos Hotel

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 1 to April 5. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

