Sales Deals of the Week: $197M Industrial Sale

The Inland Empire continues to be a hot industrial market. Case in point, a single asset in Fontana, Calif., sold for $197 million this week. EQT Exeter picked up the 819,004-square-foot Commerce Way Distribution Center in a deal that equaled about $240 per square foot. That wasn’t the only industrial deal to crack the top five, with 7400 Hazard Avenue in Orange County, Calif., changing hands for $64 million.

