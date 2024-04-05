Sales Deals of the Week: $197M Industrial Sale
The top five investment sales from April 1 to April 5.
By The Editors April 5, 2024
The Inland Empire continues to be a hot industrial market. Case in point, a single asset in Fontana, Calif., sold for $197 million this week. EQT Exeter picked up the 819,004-square-foot Commerce Way Distribution Center in a deal that equaled about $240 per square foot. That wasn’t the only industrial deal to crack the top five, with 7400 Hazard Avenue in Orange County, Calif., changing hands for $64 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$197 million
|13423-13473 Santa Ana Avenue; Fontana, Calif.
|EQT Exeter
|Manulife Investment Management
|JLL
|Industrial
|$85.6 million
|8200 Wisconsin Avenue and 5015 Battery Lane; Bethesda, Md.
|Corner Lot Advisors
|Aldon Management
|Greysteel
|Multifamily
|$64 million
|7400 Hazard Avenue; Westminster, Calif.
|Ares Management
|Clarion Partners
|Cushman & Wakefield's Jeff Chiate, Jeffrey Cole, Rick Ellison and Matt Leupold
|Industrial
|$53 million
|1785 NE Fourth Street; Boynton Beach, Fla.
|Smith & Henzy Affordable Group
|Related Group
|N/A
|Senior housing
|$47 million
|250 Waterfront Street; Oxon Hill, Md.
|Sak Developers
|Bre SSP Property Owner
|JLL's Ketan Patel, Philip White and Vasilis Halakos
|Hotel
