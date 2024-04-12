Sales Deals of the Week: Ventura Multifamily Asset Fetches $133M
The top five investment sales from April 8 to April 12
California saw one of the biggest sales of the week nationally when Decron Properties sold the 376-unit Ranch at Moorpark in Ventura County to AEW Capital Management for $133.2 million. The investment was good for Decron, which bought it in 2013 for $84.4 million. In more unusual news, the New York City Housing Development Corporation decided it liked the 109,000-square-foot office it leases from Silverstein Properties at 120 Broadway so much, it purchased it as an office condo for $52.7 million.
|Amount
|Adress
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$133.2 million
|51 Majestic Court
|AEW Capital Management
|Decron Properties
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$60 million
|9000 Collins Avenue, 995 Collins Avenue
|Fort Partners
|JMH Development
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$52.7 million
|120 Broadway
|New York City Housing Development Corporation
|Silverstein Properties
|Newmark‘s Lance Korman and Kevin Sullivan
|Office condo
|$40 million
|268 Bergen Street
|Goose Property Management
|Dillon Realty Interests
|JLL's Michael Mazzara, Brendan Maddigan, Ethan Stanton and Winfield Clifford
|Development site
|$21.7 million
|112 Liberty Street
|Hiwin Group USA
|Hidrock Properties
|N/A
|Development site
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
