Sales Deals of the Week: Ventura Multifamily Asset Fetches $133M

California saw one of the biggest sales of the week nationally when Decron Properties sold the 376-unit Ranch at Moorpark in Ventura County to AEW Capital Management for $133.2 million. The investment was good for Decron, which bought it in 2013 for $84.4 million. In more unusual news, the New York City Housing Development Corporation decided it liked the 109,000-square-foot office it leases from Silverstein Properties at 120 Broadway so much, it purchased it as an office condo for $52.7 million.

Amount Adress Buyer Seller Brokers Asset $133.2 million 51 Majestic Court AEW Capital Management Decron Properties N/A Multifamily $60 million 9000 Collins Avenue, 995 Collins Avenue Fort Partners JMH Development N/A Multifamily $52.7 million 120 Broadway New York City Housing Development Corporation Silverstein Properties Newmark‘s Lance Korman and Kevin Sullivan Office condo $40 million 268 Bergen Street Goose Property Management Dillon Realty Interests JLL's Michael Mazzara, Brendan Maddigan, Ethan Stanton and Winfield Clifford Development site $21.7 million 112 Liberty Street Hiwin Group USA Hidrock Properties N/A Development site

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.