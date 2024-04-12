New York City

Sales Deals of the Week: Ventura Multifamily Asset Fetches $133M

The top five investment sales from April 8 to April 12

By April 12, 2024 10:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

California saw one of the biggest sales of the week nationally when Decron Properties sold the 376-unit Ranch at Moorpark in Ventura County to AEW Capital Management for $133.2 million. The investment was good for Decron, which bought it in 2013 for $84.4 million. In more unusual news, the New York City Housing Development Corporation decided it liked the 109,000-square-foot office it leases from Silverstein Properties at 120 Broadway so much, it purchased it as an office condo for $52.7 million.

Amount Adress Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$133.2 million 51 Majestic Court AEW Capital Management Decron Properties N/A Multifamily
$60 million 9000 Collins Avenue, 995 Collins Avenue Fort Partners JMH Development N/A Multifamily
$52.7 million 120 Broadway New York City Housing Development Corporation Silverstein Properties Newmark‘s Lance Korman and Kevin Sullivan Office condo
$40 million 268 Bergen Street Goose Property Management Dillon Realty Interests JLL's Michael Mazzara, Brendan Maddigan, Ethan Stanton and Winfield Clifford Development site
$21.7 million 112 Liberty Street Hiwin Group USA Hidrock Properties N/A Development site

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 8 to April 12. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Fort Partners Adds to Surfside Holdings With $60M Buy on Collins Avenue
AEW Capital Management, Decron Properties, Fort Partners, JMH Development, Silverstein Properties, AEW Capital Management, Decron Properties, Fort Partners, JMH Development, Silverstein Properties
New York State Senate
Politics & Real Estate
New York City

New York State Senate Pushes Budget Deadline to Monday

By Nick Trombola
Charles Schwab headquarters (left) at 211 Main Street, San Francisco.
Finance  ·  CMBS
San Francisco

Blackstone’s Loan on Schwab Building Hits Special Servicing, Modification Underway

By Cathy Cunningham
Leases deal sheet
Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Coworking Comes Back

By The Editors