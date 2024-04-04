Goose Property Management Nabs Boerum Hill Development Site for $40M

Goose Property Management has acquired a former industrial manufacturing property in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood for $40 million, with plans to transform the land into a 200-unit multifamily complex, Commercial Observer has learned,

The Brooklyn-based developer purchased 286 Bergen Street — which contains a fully approved 238,000-square-foot development site rezoned for residential use in 2022 — from Dillon Realty Interests (DRI) in a deal that closed Monday.

DRI completed a Uniform Land Use Review Process prior to the sale and received zoning approval for a mixed-use development consisting of 238,000 square feet across four buildings. The site is three blocks west of Barclays Center.

JLL (JLL) arranged the transaction with a capital markets team led by Michael Mazzara, Brendan Maddigan, Ethan Stanton and Winfield Clifford.

Mazzara said in a statement that the deal will “bring high-quality housing” to Brookly’s Boerum Hill neighborhood and described Goose Property Management as “an experienced local developer” committed to “creating much-needed affordable apartments.”

Construction at 286 Bergen is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

The $40 million deal marks the fourth development site sale in Brooklyn arranged by JLL in the past six months that will bring over 600 units of housing to the neighborhood. The other properties are located at 110 Boerum Place, 540 Atlantic Avenue and 888 Atlantic Avenue.

Officials at Goose Property Management did not immediately return a request for comment. Richard Dillon, principal at DRI, called Goose a “reliable” partner in the transaction and referred all further comments to Goose.

