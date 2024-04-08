A development site one block away from the World Trade Center has sold for a significant haircut, according to New York state property records.

Hidrock Properties sold the empty lot at 112 Liberty Street for about $21.7 million, or nearly 46 percent less than it paid for it in 2018, property records show. The buyer was an entity that shares an address with Flushing, Queens-based real estate manager Hiwin Group USA and its CEO Xiaogang Wang.

Developer Hidrock originally spent $38.5 million to acquire the property, which at the time was a five-story commercial building, according to New York YIMBY. Hidrock later demolished that structure and had planned to build a 20-story, 112,000-square-foot hotel in its place, though it’s unclear why the developer ultimately chose to sell.

Hotel occupancy in New York City still trails pre-COVID levels, which may have influenced the decision to offload the property. Yet the city’s recent focus on cracking down on short-term rentals, such as from Airbnb, has done wonders for its hotel market, with 2.2 million additional hotel room nights expected to be booked this year, according to a February report from JLL. Those additional bookings equal about $380 million in revenue for hotels this year.

Representatives for Hidrock and Hiwin Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the sale.

