This week, we saw private equity confirm Antares Capital recommit to its space at 280 Park Avenue and grow to a total of 74,000 square feet in the building. Meanwhile, the mystery tenant announced by SL Green last week taking 67,208 square feet at One Madison Avenue was revealed as cryptocurrency company Coinbase.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset Antares Capital 74,000 280 Park Avenue Expansion and Renewal Vornado Realty Trust and SL Green Landlord: SL Green's David Kaufman and CBRE's Peter Turchin. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Michael Sessa and Michael Movshovich Office Coinbase 67,208 One Madison Avenue Relocation SL Green Realty Landlord: JLL's Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasott and Alexander Chudnoff. Tenant: JLL's Todd Stracci and Steven Rotter Office Everest 66,000 1155 Avenue of the Americas Relocation Durst Organization Landlord: Durst's Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. Tenant: CBRE's Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede Office DCAS 51,750 300 Gold Street Renewal One Liberty Properties N/A Office DCAS 34,000 31 Penn Plaza Relocation Vanbarton Group Landlord: JLL's Kyle Young, Matthew Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and Thomas Swartz. Tenant: CBRE's Jeffrey Kilimnick Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from April 15 to April 10. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.