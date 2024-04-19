Lease Deals of the Week: Antares 74K-SF Expansion and Renewal at 280 Park
The top five leases in New York City from April 15 to April 19
By The Editors April 19, 2024 6:00 amreprints
This week, we saw private equity confirm Antares Capital recommit to its space at 280 Park Avenue and grow to a total of 74,000 square feet in the building. Meanwhile, the mystery tenant announced by SL Green last week taking 67,208 square feet at One Madison Avenue was revealed as cryptocurrency company Coinbase.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Antares Capital
|74,000
|280 Park Avenue
|Expansion and Renewal
|Vornado Realty Trust and SL Green
|Landlord: SL Green's David Kaufman and CBRE's Peter Turchin. Tenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Michael Sessa and Michael Movshovich
|Office
|Coinbase
|67,208
|One Madison Avenue
|Relocation
|SL Green Realty
|Landlord: JLL's Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Diana Biasott and Alexander Chudnoff. Tenant: JLL's Todd Stracci and Steven Rotter
|Office
|Everest
|66,000
|1155 Avenue of the Americas
|Relocation
|Durst Organization
|Landlord: Durst's Thomas Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban. Tenant: CBRE's Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede
|Office
|DCAS
|51,750
|300 Gold Street
|Renewal
|One Liberty Properties
|N/A
|Office
|DCAS
|34,000
|31 Penn Plaza
|Relocation
|Vanbarton Group
|Landlord: JLL's Kyle Young, Matthew Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and Thomas Swartz. Tenant: CBRE's Jeffrey Kilimnick
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from April 15 to April 10. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
