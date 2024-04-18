NYPD Stays Put in 52K SF at 300 Gold Street

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) will stick it out for another five years at 300 Gold Street, before it plans to leave its longtime Brooklyn outpost for greener pastures.

The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS), which handles leasing for the city, is in the clear to renew the NYPD’s lease until October 2028 for the entire six-story, 51,750-square-foot building at the foot of the Manhattan Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn, according to city planning records.

The city will pay an annual base rent of $24.53 per square foot for the space at the corner of Gold Street and Flatbush Avenue while landlord One Liberty Properties completes repairs to the property, then the cost will increase to $26 per square foot, according to the terms of the deal described in The City Record.

Spokespeople for One Liberty and DCAS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear if brokers were involved in the deal.

The NYPD has been in the building since 1995 and some 203 uniformed and non-uniformed members across several citywide units currently work there, according to planning records. That includes the agency’s Fugitive Enforcement Division, Financial Crimes Task Force, Warrant Section, Quality Assurance Division and Chief of Department Investigative Review Section.

The site is directly across the street from the 84th Precinct station house at 301 Gold Street. Despite the proximity to the station house, “after the five years, NYPD will not be using 300 Gold Street,” the agency wrote in its city planning application. It’s unclear where the NYPD’s 300 Gold operation will move after the lease renewal runs out.

The City Planning Commission approved DCAS and the NYPD’s office renewal application in February, and DCAS held a public hearing on March 27, completing the final step in the public review process for city agency real estate deals.

