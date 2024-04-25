Finance  ·  Construction
South Carolina

North River, Amzak Capital Lend $52M on South Carolina Apartments Project

By April 25, 2024 1:03 pm
A rendering for The ONE at Columbia project in Columbia, S.C. Photo: Berkadia

One Real Estate Investment has nabbed $52 million of construction financing to build a South Carolina multifamily development, Commercial Observer has learned.

North River Partners and Amzak Capital Partners provided the loan on the Miami-based sponsor’s planned The ONE at Columbia project in Columbia, S.C. The 360-unit garden-style apartment community in South Carolina’s capital city is slated for completion in late 2025.

SEE ALSO: Brookfield’s 777 Tower Sale Falls Through: Sources

Berkadia arranged the transaction with a team led by Brad Williamson, Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg and Matt Robbins.

“The ONE at Columbia is located near the state’s fast-growing capital, which boasts several large corporate headquarters and is seeing major new developments,” Williamson said in a statement. “Strong projected population growth over the next four years is likely to drive demand for high-quality rental communities in and around Columbia.”

Located at 4415 Percival Road, 15 miles north of downtown Columbia, the property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a sauna, swimming pool and electric car charging stations.

The apartment complex will be situated close to where Volkswagen is building a new $2 billion electric vehicle plant. It is also around 15 miles from the University of South Carolina campus. 

Jeff Rosenfeld, managing partner at North River Partners, said in a statement that the project “is representative of everything that gets us excited about the lending space” noting the Columbia market’s population growth and “ an overwhelmingly pro-business development landscape.”

Officials at One Real Estate Investment and Boca Raton, Fla-based Amzak Capital and did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

