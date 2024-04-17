Nature’s Finest Security Moving HQ to 336 West 37th Street

A security provider made the natural decision in moving its headquarters from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Nature’s Finest Security signed a five-year, 2,500-square-foot lease at IGS Realty’s 336 West 37th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rent was $35 per square foot, and the company will relocate from 543 Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, according to tenant broker Mark Gindi of Gindi Realty Advisors.

The relocation was “a strategic move that is expected to substantially enhance their operational efficiency and support their expansion,” Gindi told CO.

Gindi represented the tenant in the deal while IGS handled negotiations in-house. IGS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nature’s Finest has offices in Mount Vernon, N.Y., and Atlantic City, N.J. The company provides security personnel at construction sites, homes and retail centers as well as bodyguards for personal protection, according to its website.

With Nature’s Finest moving in, the 14-story Garment District building will be even better protected. A similar firm, Security USA, is already a tenant in the building between Eighth and Ninth avenues, along with an animal pharmacy known as Mixlab.

IGS also has exposure to distress in coworking during the first year of the pandemic and took its former tenant in the building, Breather, to court over $91,000 in unpaid rent in December 2020. That month, the coworking firm shut all its doors.

