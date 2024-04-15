Industrious is expanding its coworking footprint in Los Angeles County with two new locations on the Westside.

The flex workspace company announced Monday it has partnered with Santa Monica, Calif.-based real estate investment trust Douglas Emmett to open about 44,000 square feet combined in Westwood and later this year in Santa Monica.

The new Industrious at Westwood Center is now open at 1100 Glendon Avenue with 234 desks and 20,752 square feet of space. It’s in the heart of Westwood Village, just south of UCLA.

The Santa Monica location will open in the winter at a four-story building known as Lincoln Wilshire at 808 Wilshire Boulevard, about a block and a half from Santa Monica Boulevard. It will feature 242 desks and 23,331 square feet of space.

“Santa Monica and Westwood are two submarkets we’ve had our sights set on for years, and we’re thrilled to be planting our first flags in the area,” Peri Demestihas, head of real estate growth in North America for Industrious, said in a statement.

Industrious has other locations in Greater L.A., including in Playa Vista, Century City, Hollywood, West Hollywood and in Downtown L.A. It has also been scooping up locations around the U.S. left behind by WeWork in the wake of that company’s bankruptcy. Industrious said it has more than 200 flexible workspaces in more than 65 markets.

