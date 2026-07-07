Investments & Sales

Longpoint Partners Buys Miami-Dade Warehouses for $39M

The 121,579-square-foot portfolio is fully leased. The sale was equal to about $319 a square foot.

By July 7, 2026 6:20 pm
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Longpoint Partners' Dwight Angelini and a warehouse loading bay.
Longpoint Partners' Dwight Angelini and a warehouse loading bay. PHOTOS: Courtesy Longpoint Partners; Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Private equity firm Longpoint Partners has paid $38.8 million for a 121,579-square-foot industrial complex in Miami-Dade County.

The property includes three warehouses, two totaling 94,500 square feet at 7200 Northwest 84th Avenue and the third spanning 27,079 square feet at 8251 Northwest 70th Street. All three are in Medley about half a mile west of the Palmetto Expressway.

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The sale is equal to about $319 a square foot. The small-bay warehouses are fully leased to about a dozen tenants, according to the Business Journals, which first reported the sale. 

The sellers, Martha and Ruben Artiles, have owned the 5.2-acre properties since the 1980s and 1990s. They could not be reached for comment.

Longpoint Partners has been an active player in the South Florida industrial market. In 2023, the Boston-based firm paid $260 million for a 25-building industrial portfolio, totaling nearly 1.4 million square feet. The following year, it bought a 26-building last-mile industrial portfolio from Blackstone for $331 million.

A representative for Longpoint did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

7200 Northwest 84th Avenue, 8251 Northwest 70th Street, Longpoint Partners
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