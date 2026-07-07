A joint venture among PCCP, Claremont Development, and Stanbery Development Group has secured $188 million to refinance the District 15Fifteen, a 498-unit multifamily property in Parsippany, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the debt, which will finance the lease-up and stabilization of the property, as it opened only last month. Cushman & Wakefield’s Chuck Kohaut arranged the transaction.

David Greenburg, Affinius Capital’s co-head of debt originations, described District 15Fifteen in a statement as a “high-quality asset” and noted that the Parsippany submarket benefits from “compelling” fundamentals stemming from a persistent lack of supply across the multifamily and retail spaces.

“District 15Fifteen combines thoughtful design and a robust amenity offering in a supply-constrained, transit-oriented New Jersey submarket, exactly the kind of mixed-use property we look to finance,” he said.

Located at 1515 Route 10 East in Parsippany — an affluent New Jersey suburb about 30 miles west of New York City — District 15Fifteen sits on nearly 13 acres of land and features three different buildings.

A four-story residential building holds 262 units, while a five-story building holds 236 units. A third building is devoted entirely to retail.

The entire complex holds 58,800 square feet of retail space and includes an 853-space parking garage. Amenities include a fitness center, multiple courtyards, a pool, a roof deck, and a dog spa.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.