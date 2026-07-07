Finance   ·   Refinance

Affinius Capital Provides $188M Refi for N.J. Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

A JV involving PCCP, Claremont and Stanbery are behind the multifamily complex

By July 7, 2026 4:28 pm
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Affinius Capital's David Greenburg (top), Cushman & Wakefield's Chuck Kohaut, and District 15Fifteen in Parsippany, N.J.
Affinius Capital's David Greenburg (top), Cushman & Wakefield's Chuck Kohaut, and District 15Fifteen in Parsippany, N.J. PHOTOS: Courtesy Affinius Capital; Courtesy Cusman & Wakefield; Courtesy Affinius Capital

A joint venture among PCCP, Claremont Development, and Stanbery Development Group has secured $188 million to refinance the District 15Fifteen, a 498-unit multifamily property in Parsippany, N.J., Commercial Observer can first report. 

Affinius Capital provided the debt, which will finance the lease-up and stabilization of the property, as it opened only last month. Cushman & Wakefield’s Chuck Kohaut arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Bravo Property Trust Lends $68M on New Jersey Waterfront Apartments

David Greenburg, Affinius Capital’s co-head of debt originations, described District 15Fifteen in a statement as a “high-quality asset” and noted that the Parsippany submarket benefits from “compelling” fundamentals stemming from a persistent lack of supply across the multifamily and retail spaces. 

“District 15Fifteen combines thoughtful design and a robust amenity offering in a supply-constrained, transit-oriented New Jersey submarket, exactly the kind of mixed-use property we look to finance,” he said.  

Located at 1515 Route 10 East in Parsippany — an affluent New Jersey suburb about 30 miles west of New York City — District 15Fifteen sits on nearly 13 acres of land and features three different buildings. 

A four-story residential building holds 262 units, while a five-story building holds 236 units. A third building is devoted entirely to retail.  

The entire complex holds 58,800 square feet of retail space and includes an 853-space parking garage. Amenities include a fitness center, multiple courtyards, a pool, a roof deck, and a dog spa. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

David Greenburg, District at 15Fifteen, Affinius Capital, Claremont Development, PCCP, Stanbery Development Group
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