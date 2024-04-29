One of the largest real estate investment and management companies based in the Washington-Baltimore region has a new leader of its capital markets division.

Baltimore-based Continental Realty announced it has tapped 15-year industry veteran Nicole Brickhouse as director of capital markets. Brickhouse will lead debt strategies and project-level financing for Continental’s portfolio of nearly 8 million square feet of retail and 9,300 apartment units.

“[Continental] has been very thoughtful and measured with their growth,” Brickhouse told Commercial Observer. “I have the honor of stepping into a portfolio that is stable and well performing from day one, which is not always the case with a firm of this size.”

Brickhouse comes to Continental after over five years at Walker and Dunlop, where she was also managing director of its capital markets division. She will oversee Continental’s fund-level borrowing facilities and manage the company’s pre-existing book of borrowings, according to Continental.

Representatives for Walker & Dunlop did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brickhouse’s departure.

“[Nicole] brings nearly 15 years of experience within commercial real estate, having brokered transactions across all property types and among a diverse group of capital sources, and her reputation across the industry is second to none,” Haley Donato, Continental’s senior vice president of asset management and finance, said in a statement.

In addition to her role at Walker and Dunlop, where she handled real estate debt and equity transactions for all property types, Brickhouse also oversaw capital market transactions at JLL (and HFF, which JLL acquired in 2019), most recently as a director in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

