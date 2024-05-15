Italian Mosaic Designer Bisazza to Move NY Flagship to 130 Madison Avenue

Italian glass mosaic designer Bisazza will move its New York flagship from Chelsea to Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bisazza signed a 10-year lease for 4,476 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of Walter & Samuels’ 130 Madison Avenue, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was about $200 per square foot, the source said.

Bisazza’s colorful glass tiles adorn the walls of hotels, spas and public buildings in cities across Europe. New Yorkers will soon be able to glimpse them at the New Museum’s 60,000-square-foot expansion set to open next year.

The company has flagship stores in Milan, Paris, London and at 508 West 20th Street in New York, according to its website.

Most people who wander into Bisazza’s current outpost between 10th and 11th avenues think they’re in an art gallery, said Saskia Venet, the store’s assistant sales manager.

But customers will be less likely to make that mistake after the move to Madison Avenue since the store’s new location between East 30th and East 31st streets puts it at the center of a strip of European furniture and interior design stores, including recent newcomer Swedish mattress maker Hästens.

“It makes more sense to be in that district,” Venet said. “It’s very convenient for designers to be in that area. It’s a one-stop shop.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s Jason Pruger and Jason Stein arranged the deal for Bisazza while Winick Realty Group’s Jeff Winick and Lee Block represented Walter & Samuels.

A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment, and neither Winick nor Block immediately responded to requests for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.