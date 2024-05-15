Janet Woods Promoted to Savills’ North America President

Janet Woods continues to move up the ladder at Savills as the brokerage will be making her president of its North American operations.

Woods, who’s currently president of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Central regions for Savills, will begin the new position on July 1. Woods’s promotion comes after North American CEO David Lipson was promoted to his current role in January, according to the brokerage.

SEE ALSO: What Our Power 100 Honorees Think About New Asset Classes

Lipson took over as CEO from Mitchell Rudin, who chose to focus on his capacity as chairman, leaving room for Woods to apply her 30 years of experience to the new role.

“Janet has made a tremendous impact on all facets of our business and culture since joining Savills in 2019,” Lipson said in a statement. “Her key role in undertaking major initiatives, ranging from high-level recruitment to the development of our long-term strategic plan, which she has successfully delivered, is testament to this promotion. She will be at the forefront of the strategy to continue to diversify our service lines, as well as scaling the business to differentiate Savills from our competitors.”

Upon leaving the Stan Johnson Company as East Coast director in 2019, Woods became Northeast lead for Savills and was later promoted in 2022 to her current position, which was only just created at the time and where she was overseeing about 370 staffers. This position will not be backfilled as she takes on greater responsibility, according to Savills.

Prior to her tenures at Savills and Stan Johnson Company, Woods held executive positions at JLL, Cassidy Turley and Cushman & Wakefield.

​​“I am a firm believer that this role is one that emphasizes connectivity and maintaining the culture that has made Savills such a special place, especially as we grow, evolve and empower the next generation of leaders,” Woods said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.