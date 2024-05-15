Skai and Wellington Shields Relocating to 60 Broad Street

Digital marketing company Skai and financial services firm Wellington Shields are relocating within Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Skai inked a five-year lease for 13,273 square feet on the 33rd floor of Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s 60 Broad Street, according to JLL (JLL), in a relocation from 80 Pine Street. Meanwhile, Wellington Shields signed an 11-year deal for 9,575 square feet for the entire 39th floor of 60 Broad. Wellington Shields is moving from 140 Broadway, according to JLL.

JLL did not disclose the asking rent, but the average for downtown in April was $56.90 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“In a market driven by flight to quality, 60 Broad is appealing to those companies who prioritize the employee experience and embrace elevated office design as a vital business development strategy,” Bob Wiberg, executive vice president of the Northeast for Piedmont, said in a statement.

JLL’s John Wheeler, Robin Olinyk and Thomas Swartz represented the landlord in the transactions. JLL’s Michael Berman negotiated on behalf of Skai while Reid Longley of Colliers (CIGI) handled the deal for Wellington Shields.

Colliers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also recently signing deals in the building were entertainment law firm Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard, which signed a 12-year deal for 9,452 square feet in a relocation from 41 Madison Avenue; engineering firm Systra USA with a 10-year lease for 8,500 square feet and plans to relocate from 55 Broad Street; and financial services firm Caine Mitter with a seven-year lease for 4,772 square feet in a relocation from 225 West 35th Street.

