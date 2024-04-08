Sales  ·  Retail
California

SoCal Retail Center Trades for Less Than Its 2018 Value

Property is 94 percent leased

By April 8, 2024 3:05 pm
reprints
Esplanade Sign.
Esplanade Sign. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Los Angeles-based Primestor Development is expanding its retail portfolio in Southern California. 

The minority-owned development and investment firm announced it put down $90 million to acquire a 357,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center in the coastal city of Oxnard, Calif. The asset is 94 percent leased. New York-based DRA Advisors last acquired the property for $95 million in 2018.

SEE ALSO: Hidrock Properties Sells Financial District Development Site at Steep Discount

The open-air Esplanade Shopping Center is at 195 West Esplanade Drive. The tenancy features Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack, Dick’s Sporting Goods, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Cost Plus World Market, In ‘n Out Burger, and BJ’s Brewery and Restaurant.

In addition to a portfolio of similarly styled retail properties, Primestor also has an active pipeline of mixed-use projects in the region. A year ago, the firm raised $165 million to build more multifamily and retail projects near public transportation stops.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com

195 West Esplanade Drive, Esplanade Shopping Center, Retail, Home Depot, Primestor Development
112 Liberty Street
Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Hidrock Properties Sells Financial District Development Site at Steep Discount

By Nick Trombola
Blackstone offices in New York City.
Sales  ·  Residential
National

Blackstone Buying Multifamily Owner Air Communities for $10B

By Nick Trombola
Guests at the Banana Creek viewing site watch the launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis I flight test in Florida in November 2022.
Design + Construction  ·  Sales
Florida

Hotel Developers Launch Florida Projects Aimed at Rocket Tourists

By Jeff Ostrowski
Premium