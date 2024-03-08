Lease Deals of the Week: Michael Kors Keeps 203K SF

This week, Michael Kors topped out the largest lease with its 203,000-square-foot renewal at 11 West 42nd Street. Meanwhile, NYU Langone Health grabbed 105,000 square feet of life sciences space at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens, for four of its research programs.

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 4 to March 8. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.