Lease Deals of the Week: Michael Kors Keeps 203K SF

The top five leases in New York City from March 4 to March 8

By March 8, 2024 10:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

This week, Michael Kors topped out the largest lease with its 203,000-square-foot renewal at 11 West 42nd Street. Meanwhile, NYU Langone Health grabbed 105,000 square feet of life sciences space at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens, for four of its research programs.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Michael Kors 203,000 11 West 42nd Street Renewal Tishman Speyer and Silverstein Properties N/A Office
Betterment (subtenant) 113,000 5 Manhattan West Relocation Noom (sublandlord) Sublandlord and subtenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Michael Mathias Office
NYU Langone Health 105,000 45-18 Court Square New King Street Properties and GFP Real Estate N/A Life Sciences
Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School 51,498 217 North 10th Street New Laro Development Landlord: CBRE's Jason Frazier and Jesse de la Rama. Tenant: Norman Bobrow & Company's Josh Berger Retail
National Museum of Mathematics 27,158 225 Fifth Avenue Relocation CIM Group Landlord: Newmark's Peter Whitenack. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Julia Fish Retail
Thirty Madison 15,440 183 Madison Avenue Relocation APF Properties Landlord: CBRE's Sean Kearns. Tenant: Savills' Gabe Marans Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 4 to March 8. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

