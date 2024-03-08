Lease Deals of the Week: Michael Kors Keeps 203K SF
The top five leases in New York City from March 4 to March 8
By The Editors March 8, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, Michael Kors topped out the largest lease with its 203,000-square-foot renewal at 11 West 42nd Street. Meanwhile, NYU Langone Health grabbed 105,000 square feet of life sciences space at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens, for four of its research programs.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Michael Kors
|203,000
|11 West 42nd Street
|Renewal
|Tishman Speyer and Silverstein Properties
|N/A
|Office
|Betterment (subtenant)
|113,000
|5 Manhattan West
|Relocation
|Noom (sublandlord)
|Sublandlord and subtenant: Cushman & Wakefield's Michael Mathias
|Office
|NYU Langone Health
|105,000
|45-18 Court Square
|New
|King Street Properties and GFP Real Estate
|N/A
|Life Sciences
|Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School
|51,498
|217 North 10th Street
|New
|Laro Development
|Landlord: CBRE's Jason Frazier and Jesse de la Rama. Tenant: Norman Bobrow & Company's Josh Berger
|Retail
|National Museum of Mathematics
|27,158
|225 Fifth Avenue
|Relocation
|CIM Group
|Landlord: Newmark's Peter Whitenack. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Julia Fish
|Retail
|Thirty Madison
|15,440
|183 Madison Avenue
|Relocation
|APF Properties
|Landlord: CBRE's Sean Kearns. Tenant: Savills' Gabe Marans
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 4 to March 8. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
11 West 42nd Street, 183 Madison Avenue, 225 Fifth Avenue, 45-18 Court Square, 5 Manhattan West, 90-10 Ditmars Boulevard, Deals of the Week, APF Properties, CIM Group, GFP Real Estate, King Street Properties, Noom, Silverstein Properties, Tishman Speyer