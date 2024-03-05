Bedford Stuyvesant New Beginnings Charter School will expand its programs to Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The 35-year, 51,498-square-foot lease at Largo Development’s 217 North 10th Street follows an authorization by the New York City Department of Education for the Bedford-Stuyvesant-based school to expand its charter northward and bring new high school programs for the fall 2024 semester, according to the tenant broker Norman Bobrow & Company.

The lease covers 7,398 square feet on the ground floor of the residential building as well as about 22,000 square feet on the second and third floors. Asking rent was $70 per square foot.

The charter school was founded in 2010 at 82 Lewis Avenue. It will keep its kindergarten through eighth-grade classes at the Lewis Avenue campus and plans to open the Williamsburg high school later this year.

“The ceiling heights on the ground floor, the private entrance, and private outdoor space were crucial factors in the school’s decision to make 217 North 10th Street its home for the foreseeable future,” Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Company, who represented the charter school, said in a statement.

Jason Frazier and Jesse de la Rama of CBRE (CBRE) represented Largo Development in the deal but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The six-story, mixed-use building was designed by architect Morris Adjmi and completed in 2022 with the residential component consisting of 31 units, according to Largo. It’s North 10th Street location between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street is two blocks south of McCarren Park.

