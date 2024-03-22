Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Citizens Banks Takes 74K SF

The top five leases in New York City from March 18 to March 22.

By March 22, 2024 10:00 am
This week, Citizens Bank took 74,000 square feet to relocate to 1301 Avenue of the Americas while luxury gym Continuum Club will open its first-ever location in 25,000 square feet at 666 Greenwich Street.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Citizens Bank 74,000 1301 Avenue of the Americas Relocation Kaufman Organization N/A   Office
Continuum Club 25,000 666 Greenwich Street New Rockrose Development Corcoran Group's Steve Gold Retail
LibreMax Capital 21,000 601 Lexington Avenue Relocation BXP Landlord: JLL's Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe. Tenant: CBRE's Silvio Petriello and Tim Freydberg Office
BioLife Plasma Services 16,698 57 East 117th Street New Blumenfeld Development Group and Brookfield Properties Landlord: Winick Realty's Lee Block and Amanda Lagowitz. Tenant: JLL's Trent Dickey   Retail
M13 10,000 419 Lafayette Street Relocation Albert Malekan Landlord: Newmark's C.J. Heitner. Tenant: RDE Advisors' Ali Reslan   Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

1301 Avenue of the Americas, 419 Lafayette Street, 57 East 117th Street, 601 Lexington Avenue, 666 Greenwich Street, Albert Malekan, Blumenfeld Development Group, Brookfield Properties, BXP, Kaufman Organization, Rockrose Development
