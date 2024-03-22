Lease Deals of the Week: Citizens Banks Takes 74K SF
The top five leases in New York City from March 18 to March 22.
By The Editors March 22, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, Citizens Bank took 74,000 square feet to relocate to 1301 Avenue of the Americas while luxury gym Continuum Club will open its first-ever location in 25,000 square feet at 666 Greenwich Street.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Citizens Bank
|74,000
|1301 Avenue of the Americas
|Relocation
|Kaufman Organization
|N/A
|Office
|Continuum Club
|25,000
|666 Greenwich Street
|New
|Rockrose Development
|Corcoran Group's Steve Gold
|Retail
|LibreMax Capital
|21,000
|601 Lexington Avenue
|Relocation
|BXP
|Landlord: JLL's Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe. Tenant: CBRE's Silvio Petriello and Tim Freydberg
|Office
|BioLife Plasma Services
|16,698
|57 East 117th Street
|New
|Blumenfeld Development Group and Brookfield Properties
|Landlord: Winick Realty's Lee Block and Amanda Lagowitz. Tenant: JLL's Trent Dickey
|Retail
|M13
|10,000
|419 Lafayette Street
|Relocation
|Albert Malekan
|Landlord: Newmark's C.J. Heitner. Tenant: RDE Advisors' Ali Reslan
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from March 18 to March 22. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
