Continuum Club to Open NY Flagship at the Archive Building

A new luxury gym will open its first location at Rockrose Development’s Archive building in the West Village later this spring.

Continuum Club signed an eight-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of 666 Greenwich Street, according to a spokesperson for the fitness startup.

The spokesperson did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking rent for retail space in the nearby Meatpacking District shopping corridor on West 12th Street was $295 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a CBRE report.

Continuum plans to open its doors at the Archive building in May. It will offer personal training and workout equipment in its new club, plus wellness therapies like massage, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Himalayan salt saunas and cold-plunge treatments, according to the company.

The newly launched club is headed by tech entrepreneur and “Today Show” health correspondent Jeff Halevy. Tom Wingert, a former marketing executive with Lululemon, also joined as the company’s chief revenue officer and vice president.

“Our club in Greenwich Village was meticulously curated to both house the leading technology and services in the wellness space, and to do so in a cohesive, intentional, luxury environment,” Wingert said in a statement.

Wingert added that Continuum is aiming for a design that “celebrates the heritage of the neighborhood.”

The red-brick Archive building rises 10 stories and takes up a full block in the West Village between Greenwich and Washington streets. The landmarked building was once a U.S. Appraiser’s warehouse but today houses 479 luxury loft-like apartments.

Corcoran Group’s Steve Gold arranged the deal, according to the spokesperson for Continuum. It’s unclear which side he represented or if other brokers were involved in the deal. Gold did not respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.