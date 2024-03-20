Asset Manager LibreMax Capital Relocating to 601 Lexington Avenue

Asset management firm LibreMax Capital is relocating its headquarters to bigger digs a block away on Lexington Avenue.

LibreMax signed a 10-year lease for 21,000 square feet on part of the 30th floor of BXP’s 601 Lexington Avenue, according to Bisnow. Asking rent was $96 per square foot.

Spokespeople for BXP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm currently has 12,487-square-foot offices a block away at 600 Lexington Avenue, which it reupped in 2022. It’s unclear when LibreMax plans to move to its new digs.

LibreMax was founded in 2010 and currently has $10.1 billion in assets under management, according to its LinkedIn page. Last month, it partnered with Slate Property Group to provide $60.25 million in bridge financing to Ming’s Garden Realty for a 13-story condo building in Astoria, Queens.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Silvio Petriello and Tim Freydberg represented LibreMax in the deal while Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger, David Kleiner and Andrew Coe of JLL (JLL) handled it for BXP.

“LibreMax is a growing financial services firm that was seeking a great building in a great location to accommodate its growth,” Petriello and Freydberg said in a joint statement. “601 Lexington Avenue has a column-free floorplate with amazing light and views. From a commutation standpoint, the building houses every subway line to all five boroughs.”

A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 1.7 million-square-foot 601 Lexington include Blackstone, law firm Kirkland & Ellis and Citibank.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.