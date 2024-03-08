Sales Deals of the Week: NYC Investment Sales Pick Up Steam
By The Editors March 8, 2024 10:00 amreprints
New York City investment sales are finally picking up steam after a sleepy 2023, with two development sites trading and a notable air rights deal going into contract. Legion Investment Group spent $68 million on a planned condo development site in Gramercy, while Chris Jiashu Xu’s United Construction & Development bought a large development site from Fisher Brothers in Long Island City, Queens, for $58 million. Citadel’s Ken Griffin, Rudin and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) also went into contract on $75 million worth of air rights from St Bartholomew’s Church, which will help build Citadel’s new headquarters at 350 Park Avenue.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Broker
|Asset
|$78 million
|325 Park Avenue, New York
|Citadel's Ken Griffin, Rudin and Vornado Realty Trust
|St. Bartholomew's Church
|N/A
|Air rights
|$68 million
|252-258 Third Avenue, New York
|Legion Investment Group
|Multiple LLCs
|N/A
|Development site
|$57.5 million
|42-50 24th Street, Queens, N.Y.
|United Construction & Development
|Fisher Brothers
|CBRE’s Doug Middleton and Dan Kaplan
|Development site
|$25 million
|2121 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Johnson Automotive Dealership Group
|Sikka Investments
|Apex Capital Realty's Rani Hussami
|Retail
|$13 million
|7150 Standard Drive, Hanover, Md.
|Distribution by Air
|Rialto Capital Management
|MacKenzie Companies' Andrew Meeder
|Industrial
Sales Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 4 to March 8. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.