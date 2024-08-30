John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Group is expanding its mixed-use development in Chelsea, city records filed this week show.

Catsimatidis signed a contract to buy the shuttered Jeanne D’Arc Residence at 253 West 24th Street for $22.5 million, according to a petition filed to the New York State Attorney General, who approved the sale.

The 59,250-square-foot building, which sits next to Red Apple’s development site at 280 Eighth Avenue, was built in 1896 and previously housed a Roman Catholic congregation known as the Sisters of of Divine Providence, records show. Catsimatidis plans to turn the site into apartments.

Spokespeople for Red Apple and Jeanne D’Arc did not immediately respond to requests for comment. PincusCo first reported the sale.

Catsimatidis first filed plans to build a 64-unit building at 280 Eighth Avenue in May 2022 and in July scored a $57 million loan from J.P. Morgan Chase for its construction, Commercial Observer previously reported.

While the plans do not include 253 West 24th Street in current records, Catsimatidis has expanded the project to include 100,000 square feet and 104 residential units, according to filings with the New York City Department of Buildings.

Catsimatidis may have made his name as one of the biggest grocers in New York City, where he owns supermarket chains Gristedes and D’Agostino, but he’s quickly become a major player in the development world.

In 2017, Red Apple completed a 32-story tower at Downtown Brooklyn’s 86 Fleet Place, part of the company’s four-building development along Myrtle Avenue. And in 2020, Catsimatidis leased his pair of 21-story, luxury residential buildings called Ocean Drive in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

The grocer is also busy in Florida, where Red Apple is developing a luxury condo building at 400 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, The Real Deal reported.

