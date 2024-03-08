Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: $160M Florida Construction Loan

The top financings from March 3 to March 8.

By March 8, 2024 10:00 am
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

The deals arrive at the beginning of March with a $160 million construction for a mixed-use project in Juno Beach, Fla., and a $97 million refinancing for a luxury multifamily apartment complex in Queens that opened last year, financed by Apollo Global Real Estate Management and developed in a joint venture by Slate Property Group. Kennedy Wilson also made a $96 million loan out in Alexandria, Va., on an office-to-residential conversion.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Broker
$160 million Argo Real Estate, Bsafal and Taconic Capital Advisors JDL Development and Wanxiang America 1011 U.S. Highway; Juno Beach, Fla. Mixed-Use N/A
$97 million Apollo Global Real Estate Slate Property Group and Grobman Gross Properties 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard; New York Residential Newmark's Daniel Fromm
$96 million Kennedy Wilson Community Three and Whitaker Investment Corporation 1055 North Fairfax Street; Alexandria, Va. Office-to-Residential Conversion Cushman & Wakefield's Mashall Scallan, Michael Zelin, Bindi Shah and Nick Rangel
$81 million Greystone through Freddie Mac Bridge Investment Group 6770 Pats Ranch Road; Jurupa Valley, Calif. Residential Greystone's Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider
$79 million N/A Asian Americans For Equality 39-03 College Point Boulevard; New York Transitional Housing N/A

Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 3 to March 8. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

