Finance Deals of the Week: $160M Florida Construction Loan
The top financings from March 3 to March 8.
By The Editors March 8, 2024 10:00 amreprints
The deals arrive at the beginning of March with a $160 million construction for a mixed-use project in Juno Beach, Fla., and a $97 million refinancing for a luxury multifamily apartment complex in Queens that opened last year, financed by Apollo Global Real Estate Management and developed in a joint venture by Slate Property Group. Kennedy Wilson also made a $96 million loan out in Alexandria, Va., on an office-to-residential conversion.
|Loan Amount
|Lender
|Borrower
|Address
|Asset
|Broker
|$160 million
|Argo Real Estate, Bsafal and Taconic Capital Advisors
|JDL Development and Wanxiang America
|1011 U.S. Highway; Juno Beach, Fla.
|Mixed-Use
|N/A
|$97 million
|Apollo Global Real Estate
|Slate Property Group and Grobman Gross Properties
|69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard; New York
|Residential
|Newmark's Daniel Fromm
|$96 million
|Kennedy Wilson
|Community Three and Whitaker Investment Corporation
|1055 North Fairfax Street; Alexandria, Va.
|Office-to-Residential Conversion
|Cushman & Wakefield's Mashall Scallan, Michael Zelin, Bindi Shah and Nick Rangel
|$81 million
|Greystone through Freddie Mac
|Bridge Investment Group
|6770 Pats Ranch Road; Jurupa Valley, Calif.
|Residential
|Greystone's Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider
|$79 million
|N/A
|Asian Americans For Equality
|39-03 College Point Boulevard; New York
|Transitional Housing
|N/A
Finance Deals of the Week reflects deals closed or announced from March 3 to March 8. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
Deals of the Week, Affinius Capital, Apollo Global Management, Bridge Investment Group, Cathay Bank, Community Three, Greystone, Helio Group, Kennedy Wilson, Slate Property Group, UMB Bank