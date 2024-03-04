Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Apollo Global Real Estate Provides $97M Refi for Queens Luxury Multifamily

Slate Property Group and partner Grobman Gross Properties opened the 166-unit development in 2023

By March 4, 2024 2:23 pm
reprints
Rendering of The Yellowstone at 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard.
Rendering of The Yellowstone at 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard. Photo Credit: Rubenstein

Slate Property Group, together with partner Grobman Gross Properties, has secured $97 million to refinance The Yellowstone, a 166-unit, luxury multifamily apartment building in Forest Hills, Queens, that opened last year, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Apollo Global Real Estate Management provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan. 

SEE ALSO: $27.5M CMBS Loan Secured by Manhattan Mixed-Use Property Sent to Special Servicing

The financing will retire existing debt on the property and cover closing costs while also serving as an interest reserve for the property. Newmark (NMRK)’s Daniel Fromm represented the sponsors on the deal. 

Richard Grobman, principal and manager at Grobman Gross Properties, said in a statement that his team was “proud” to partner with Slate Property Group on the deal and emphasized the project will provide “much-needed high-quality homes” to New Yorkers. 

Martin Nussbaum, founding principal at Slate Property Group, praised Apollo’s role in the refinancing. The project had been in the works for more than a decade, according to the sponsors. 

“We are grateful to the team at Apollo for recognizing and acting on the rare opportunity that The Yellowstone presents,” said Nussbaum in a statement. 

Located at 69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard, The Yellowstone is a 182,000-square-foot building that includes nearly 50,000 square feet of ground-floor retail occupied by Trader Joe’s supermarket. The property includes 166 multifamily units, some of which include private outdoor space, and features a fitness room, a community lounge, an outdoor amenity space, and a parking garage. 

The property sits at the junction of Queens Boulevard and Yellowstone Boulevard, giving residents easy access to the shopping and dining on nearby Austin Street, as well as the nearby subway lines and rail access at the Forest Hills Long Island Railroad Station. 

“This recently constructed, well-capitalized luxury project boasts modern layouts, premier finishes, and in-demand amenities all while being situated in a vibrant neighborhood with easy accessibility to Manhattan,” said Nussbaum. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

69-65 Yellowstone Boulevard, Daniel Fromm, Martin Nussbaum, Richard Grobman, The Yellowstone, Apollo Global Management, Grobman Gross Properties, Newmark, Slate Property Group
Caretta.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

JDL Development and Wanxiang Score $160M to Build Condos in Juno Beach

By Julia Echikson
20 West 37th Street.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

$28M CMBS Loan Secured by Manhattan Mixed-Use Property Sent to Special Servicing

By Brian Pascus
A rendering for the TideLock office to multifamily conversion development slated for completion in 2026.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Kennedy Wilson Supplies $96M Loan for Alexandria Office-to-Resi Conversion

By Andrew Coen