Finance  ·  Refinance
Inland Empire

Greystone Provides $81M Refi for SoCal Multifamily Project

By March 5, 2024 3:40 pm
reprints
The Vernola Marketplace Apartments property was completed in 2022 at 6770 Pats Ranch Road.
The Vernola Marketplace Apartments property was completed in 2022 at 6770 Pats Ranch Road. photo: Vernola Marketplace Apartments

Real estate investment firm Bridge Investment Group has secured refinancing for a large, luxury multifamily property in Southern California.

National finance company Greystone announced it provided an $81.1 million nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac (FMCC) for the 397-unit multifamily property in Jurupa Valley, Calif., in the Inland Empire. It covers a previous construction loan provided by BMO Bank.

SEE ALSO: Ken Griffin Donates $50M to Complete UM Cancer Center in Downtown Miami

The Vernola Marketplace Apartments property was completed in 2022 at 6770 Pats Ranch Road. It’s along Interstate 15 just north of 68th Street and down the road from the 16-building shopping center known as Vernola Marketplace. The rental housing features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a clubhouse, a dog park, a playground, EV charging stations, a game room, three outdoor kitchens, and a soccer field.

Clint Darby and Andrew Remenschneider at Greystone originated the financing. It’s the first transaction between Greystone and Bridge Investment Group.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

6770 Pats Ranch Road, Andrew Remenschneider, Clint Darby, Vernola Marketplace Apartments, BMO Bank, Bridge Investment Group, Freddie Mac, Greystone
Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Ken Griffin Donates $50M to Complete UM Cancer Center in Downtown Miami

By Julia Echikson
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CLOs’ Presence Increasing in CRE Debt Markets

By Mike Haas
Caretta.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

JDL Development and Wanxiang Score $160M to Build Condos in Juno Beach

By Julia Echikson