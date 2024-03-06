Loss Support Organization Empathy Takes 6K SF in Flatiron District

Empathy, a company that helps people navigate the death of loved ones, is moving its headquarters to the top floor of Kaufman Organization’s 56 West 22nd Street.

The company, which offers an array of life insurance and emotional support to companies and individuals, signed a lease for 5,508 square feet in the penthouse of the 12-story building, also known as The Paper Factory, located in the Flatiron District, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $85 per square foot.

Kaufman did not disclose the length of the lease. The tenant will move from its current digs nearby at 163 West 23rd Street.

“In NYC’s real estate landscape there has been a consistent trend of a growing preference for top-tier office spaces that offer move-in readiness and flexible lease terms,” Kaufman’s Grant Greenspan, who represented the landlord in-house with Will Landsberg, said in a statement. “Recognizing the importance of an appealing office space, we prioritize our tenants’ wants by delivering spaces that are custom to their everyday work requirements and routine.”

RJ Johns and Michael Mathias of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) negotiated on behalf of Empathy. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include Grandma’s Home, a Chinese restaurant serving regional dishes, which signed a 6,000-square-foot lease in February 2023; brand strategy agency Sharma Brands, which also signed a 5,508-square-foot lease in November 2022; and real estate developer Hope Street Capital, which signed for 5,508 square feet in October 2021.

The Kaufman Organization purchased the landmarked building with its joint venture partner AXA Investment Managers for $48.5 million in March 2020.

Update: The original version of this story, and multiple other reports, listed the tenant in this transaction as NYU Langone’s The Empathy Project. It was Empathy.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.