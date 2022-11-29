Sharma Brands Leases 6K SF at 56 West 22nd Street

Sharma Brands has inked a 5,508-square-foot lease at 56 West 22nd Street, taking the entire 11th floor of the Flatiron District property.

The brand strategy agency signed a five-year deal to relocate from its current offices at 250 Hudson Street, according to landlord the Kaufman Organization Asking rent was $82 per square foot.

The company will allocate some of its new office space to one of its portfolio companies, 1180 Media.

“A trend we have been seeing is a flight to high-quality office spaces as workers return to the office and view the workplace as an amenity,” Will Landsberg, director at Kaufman, said in a statement. “56 West 22nd Street is a highly desirable building due to the full building renovation including a new lobby, elevators and a tenant-controlled security system.”

Landsberg represented the Kaufman Organization in-house while Brett Maslin and Jack Tobin of Adams & Company handled negotiations for the tenant.

“What really drew them to the space was the four sides of natural light. Sharma and 1180 wanted to create a cheery and creative atmosphere for their team,” Tobin said in a statement. “Along with the natural light, the new elevators, security system and space itself is what stood out from other properties we toured.”

The 12-story building sits between Avenue of the Americas and Fifth Avenue and was constructed in 1907. Other tenants include Aurify Brands, Homestead Films and Hope Street Capital.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.