Lease Deals of the Week: Fly E-Bike Takes 57K SF in Queens
The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 26 to March 1.
By The Editors March 1, 2024 10:00 amreprints
This week, Fly E-Bike — which makes electric bikes, scooters, mopeds and motorbikes — signed the biggest deal for 52,000 square feet at 58-30 Grand Avenue in Maspeth, Queens. Meanwhile, charter school Central Queens Academy took 48,000 square feet for a new campus in Elmhurst, and X Corp., formerly Twitter, sublet 35,384 square feet of its former Chelsea headquarters at 245-249 West 17th Street.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Fly E-Bike
|52,000
|58-30 Grand Street
|New
|The Davis Companies
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Joseph Hentze, Joshua Kleinberg, Helen Paul, Rico Murtha, Gurpreet “Sonny” Singh and Amanda Gerhardt. Tenant: Pinnacle Realty
|Industrial
|Central Queens Academy Charter School
|48,000
|85-65 Queens Boulevard
|New
|United Development & Construction Group
|Landlord: Compass' Steve Zhu. Tenant: Open Impact Realty's Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein
|Commercial
|MoneyLion (subtenant)
|35,374
|245-249 West 17th Street
|Relocation
|X Corp. (sublandlord)
|Sublandlord: CBRE's William Iacovelli, Sacha Zarba, Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Elliot Bok and Connor DeSimone. Subtenant: Cornerstone Real Estate Group’s Eric Ladden, Olmstead Properties’ Jason Birk and Steven Marvin
|Office
|Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
|27,667
|3 Times Square
|Relocation
|Rudin
|Landlord: Rudin's Thomas Keating and Cushman & Wakefield's Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, John Santora, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Michael Burgio and Daniel Organ. Tenant: C&W's Mark Weiss and Sam Hollis
|Office
|Mosaic Insurance (subtenant)
|12,722
|One Grand Central Place
|Relocation
|PIMCO Prime Real Estate (sublandlord)
|Landlord: CBRE's Mark Ravesloot and William Iacovelli. Tenant: Newmark's C.J. Heitner and Matthew Shreiner.
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
