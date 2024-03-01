Lease Deals of the Week: Fly E-Bike Takes 57K SF in Queens

This week, Fly E-Bike — which makes electric bikes, scooters, mopeds and motorbikes — signed the biggest deal for 52,000 square feet at 58-30 Grand Avenue in Maspeth, Queens. Meanwhile, charter school Central Queens Academy took 48,000 square feet for a new campus in Elmhurst, and X Corp., formerly Twitter, sublet 35,384 square feet of its former Chelsea headquarters at 245-249 West 17th Street.

