Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Fly E-Bike Takes 57K SF in Queens

The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 26 to March 1.

By March 1, 2024 10:00 am
Leases deal sheet
This week, Fly E-Bike — which makes electric bikes, scooters, mopeds and motorbikes — signed the biggest deal for 52,000 square feet at 58-30 Grand Avenue in Maspeth, Queens. Meanwhile, charter school Central Queens Academy took 48,000 square feet for a new campus in Elmhurst, and X Corp., formerly Twitter, sublet 35,384 square feet of its former Chelsea headquarters at 245-249 West 17th Street.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Fly E-Bike 52,000 58-30 Grand Street New The Davis Companies Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Joseph Hentze, Joshua Kleinberg, Helen Paul, Rico Murtha, Gurpreet “Sonny” Singh and Amanda Gerhardt. Tenant: Pinnacle Realty Industrial
Central Queens Academy Charter School 48,000 85-65 Queens Boulevard New United Development & Construction Group Landlord: Compass' Steve Zhu. Tenant: Open Impact Realty's Stephen Powers and Lindsay Ornstein Commercial
MoneyLion (subtenant) 35,374 245-249 West 17th Street Relocation X Corp. (sublandlord) Sublandlord: CBRE's William Iacovelli, Sacha Zarba, Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Elliot Bok and Connor DeSimone. Subtenant: Cornerstone Real Estate Group’s Eric Ladden, Olmstead Properties’ Jason Birk and Steven Marvin Office
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton 27,667 3 Times Square Relocation Rudin Landlord: Rudin's Thomas Keating and Cushman & Wakefield's Ron Lo Russo, John Cefaly, John Santora, Paige Engeldrum, Lou D’Avanzo, Michael Burgio and Daniel Organ. Tenant: C&W's Mark Weiss and Sam Hollis Office
Mosaic Insurance (subtenant) 12,722 One Grand Central Place Relocation PIMCO Prime Real Estate (sublandlord) Landlord: CBRE's Mark Ravesloot and William Iacovelli. Tenant: Newmark's C.J. Heitner and Matthew Shreiner. Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 26 to March 1. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

