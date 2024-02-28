Central Queens Academy to Open New Charter School in Elmhurst

Central Queens Academy Charter School (CQA) will enroll Kindergarteners and first graders this fall in a new public charter school at 86-55 Queens Boulevard, a development sight, next door to CQA’s current home at 88-08 Justice Avenue in Elmhurst.

The new elementary school is on the home stretch after CQA inked a pair of deals with United Construction & Development Group to expand its campus in the two buildings by 55,000 square feet, according to tenant-broker Open Impact Real Estate.

In the larger deal, CQA signed a 32-year condominium leasehold for 48,000 square feet in the four-story Queens Boulevard building.

Asking rent was approximately $60 per square foot, said Compass’ Steve Zhu, who arranged the deals for United.

United acquired the property in 2018 and filed permits to demolish the diner that had long existed on the site and replace it with a 90,620-square-foot medical facility. But the developer pivoted when CQA — a tenant at the building next door — said they were interested in moving into the new building, Zhu said.

In the smaller deal, CQA signed a 32-year condominium leasehold to tack on an additional 7,000 square feet to its current space in the Justice Avenue building. The school will use the new space for a gym it plans to open in September, according to Open Impact.

The new elementary school is one of two charter schools New York City schools officials approved to open this year.

The two schools will eventually offer 900 public school seats in Queens District 24.

Open Impact’s Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Jake Cinti and Kendall Elliott represented CQA in the two deals.

Powers said in a statement that CQA’s expansion is a testament to its “impressive performance” serving students in the borough.

“We were able to align interests to incentivize the developer to build additional community facility space in support of CQA’s second charter, enabling a 2024 purpose built facility which would have otherwise not been possible,” Powers said.

CQA will also get a state real estate tax abatement as part of the long-term leasehold condominium deals.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.