Leases  ·  Industrial
Florida

National Millwork Doubles West Palm Industrial Footprint to 101K SF

By March 4, 2024 4:49 pm
reprints
Turnpike Logistics Center. Photo: CBRE

Door supplier National Millwork has inked a 101,000-square-foot industrial lease at Turnpike Logistics Center in West Palm Beach, more than doubling its current footprint.

The door, hardware and millwork company is scheduled to move into the 317,499-square-foot property this summer, according to CBRE, which represented landlord Dalfen Industrial. The lease runs seven years. 

National Millwork will relocate from its current base 10 miles north at 1177 W Blue Heron Boulevard B106, where it leases 44,000 square feet.

Turnpike Logistics Center sits on nearly 30 acres at 1715 Meathe Drive, just west of Florida’s Turnpike, and was completed in 2021. The industrial park — which is now 83 percent leased — houses two warehouses that are 32 feet tall.

Kirk Nelson, Robert Smith, and Jeff Kelly with CBRE Industrial & Logistics represented the Dallas-based owner, who bought the property for $60 million in 2021, according to property records.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. A representative for National Millwork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palm Beach County industrial market has softened, thanks to the delivery of 1.18 million square feet in 2023, which has increased the vacancy rate by 1.9 percent year-over-year to 6.1 percent at the close of 2023, according to data from Avison Young.

In another substantial Palm Beach County industrial deal, butcher Bush Brothers Provision signed a 42,143-square-foot lease at Royal Palm Logistics Center in January.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Turnpike Logistics Center, Dalfen Industrial, National Millwork
