Bush Brothers Provision Company, a family-owned meat packing and distribution business, is moving for the first time since 1925.

The company signed a 10-year, 42,143-square-foot lease inside Royal Palm Logistics Center in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., according to CBRE.

The new base at 1131 N State Road 7, located between an Aldi grocery store and CubeSmart self-storage facility, will serve as an office as well as a meat cutting and packaging facility.

In December, private equity firm Heartwood Partners purchased a majority stake in Bush Brothers Provision for an undisclosed amount, according to Meat + Poultry.

The relocation, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, will more than triple Bush Brothers’ space to accommodate 25 new positions. The fifth-generation family-owned butcher is currently based at 1931 N Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, leasing 13,330 square feet.

The 128,550-square-foot Royal Palm building, which sits on about 8 acres, is nearing completion after the landlord, McCraney Property Company, secured a $16 million construction loan from First Horizon Bank in March. Asking rents stand at $13 a square foot, per Loopnet

Kirk Nelson, Robert Smith, and Jeff Kelly with CBRE represented the tenant. Colliers’ Michael Falk and Scott Weprin represented the Orlando-based landlord.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.