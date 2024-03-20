Men’s Clothing Company Eton Signs 5K-SF Lease at 381 Park Avenue South

Upscale menswear brand Eton is upping its showroom space in Midtown South.

The tenant agreed to a 5,000-square-foot deal for 10 years and nine months with ATCO Properties & Management at 381 Park Avenue South, according to the landlord, which said asking rent in the building is $62 per square foot.

The tenant will be relocating its current offices and showroom from 833 Madison Avenue.

“With its classic architectural charm … and the exceptional tenant service that we pride ourselves on, the building is an attractive choice for companies like Eton,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president at ATCO, said in a statement.

Robert Tunis, Kyle Berlinsky and Joseph Mangiacotti of Colliers (CIGI) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while CBRE (CBRE)’s Anthony Manginelli represented Eton in the transaction. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“As ATCO continues its dedication to successfully meeting tenant needs through their attention to detail and swiftness in responding to inquiries, brokers are recognizing the exceptional value that ATCO’s properties are offering for their clients,” Tunis said in a statement.

One of the more recent deals in the building includes French skin care brand Caudalie, which signed a 14,000-square-foot lease on Dec. 29.

Tenants already occupying the building include gold seller Sepp Leaf, which renewed its 5,000-square-foot lease in November; architect Stephen B. Jacobs with a 14,000-square-foot office; and investment manager Richmond Hill Investment Company with 4,438 square feet.

