A Los Angeles-based real estate developer has revealed new eye-catching plans for a $1 billion “vertical creative office” on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif.

An entity named The Star filed plans with the city for an eponymous 22-story building with 525,000 square feet on a 2-acre lot at 6061 West Sunset Boulevard with spiraling, “cascading” gardens rising along a cylinder tower to a rooftop restaurant. The L.A. Times first reported the plans before the developer announced the project Wednesday.

Developers say The Star will target Hollywood’s top content creators, and also feature space for restaurants, a theater and a gallery. The site on Sunset Boulevard between Gower and Gordon streets is across the street from the expanding Sunset Gower Studios, and about a block from the Hollywood Palladium.

“We have worked with leaders in the creative and tech industries to redefine The Star into a project that both fits perfectly into Hollywood’s urban fabric and captures the evolving workplace,” L.A. developer Maggie Miracle, CEO and chair of The Star LLC, said in a statement of her first commercial project. “The office space seamlessly moves from indoor to outdoor settings with extraordinary collaborative areas and tasteful settings that allow for contemplation and innovation.”

The Star’s design is by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, who also led the designs for Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., The Gherkin skyscraper in London, JPMorgan Chase’s headquarters tower on Madison Avenue in New York City, and the master plan for the landmark $2 billion The One Beverly Hills, which is now under construction.

The spiral design replaces a former glass egg plan from three years ago that was pegged at half the cost.

“Since COVID, the importance of a healthy workplace and access to fresh air and outdoor space has been a driver, especially for those in the entertainment and tech industries,” Miracle told the Times. “The change in design is meant to respond to those demands.”

“This is a true reflection of the workplace of the future, nurturing community, well-being and collaboration with green social terraces spiraling through the building that will encourage and enliven the city’s incredible creative industries,” Foster added in a press release.

The developer, who is more known for building single-family projects, acquired the property for $64.1 million in 2017.

