Audioboom Signs 5K-SF Lease at 183 Madison Avenue

Podcasting production company Audioboom is relocating around the corner to Madison Avenue after signing a 5,118-square-foot lease.

The tenant will be moving its digs from 40 East 34th Street to APF Properties’s 183 Madison Avenue, where it agreed to a six-year term. The two buildings are practically adjacent to each other on the corner of Madison Avenue and 34th Street.

The parties involved in the transaction did not immediately disclose the asking rent in the deal, but Midtown saw an average asking rent of $82.89 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a recent CBRE report. Crain’s New York Business first reported the lease.

CBRE (CBRE)’s Sean Kearns, Trevor Larkin and Keegan Schenk negotiated on behalf of the landlord while Joseph P. Day Realty‘s Craig Berman and Matthew Lawrence represented Audioboom in the transaction.

CBRE declined to comment while Joseph P. Day Realty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another recent deal in the 19-story 183 Madison Avenue includes Thirty Madison, which has hair-loss treatment brands such as Keeps in its portfolio.It signed for a 15,440-square-foot office in early March.

Other tenants include Alumni Ventures Group, a New Hampshire-based venture capital firm, which leased 11,006 square feet in February 2020.

APF Properties acquired the 275,413-square-foot property for $222.5 million from Tishman Speyer and Cogswell-Lee Development Group in 2018 with $182 million in financing from LoanCore Capital, Commercial Observer previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.