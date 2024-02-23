Lease Deals of the Week: Sol de Janeiro Takes 57K SF
The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.
By The Editors February 23, 2024
Temperatures in New York City this week might’ve been below freezing, but the leasing market got a bit of sunshine. Sol de Janeiro inked the biggest lease of the week, taking 57,203 square feet at One Grand Central Plaza. Meanwhile, Selfhelp Community Services signed on for 45,689 square feet at 1180 Avenue of the Americas.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Sol de Janeiro
|57,203
|One Grand Central Place
|New
|Empire State Realty Trust
|Landlord: ESRT's Jordan Berger and Newmark's Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. Tenant: Newmark's Brent Ozarowski
|Office
|Selfhelp Community Services
|45,689
|1180 Avenue of the Americas
|Relocation
|Northwood Investors
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate’s Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Alexander Smith. Transwestern’s Thomas Hines
|Office
|Advent International
|34,000
|375 Park Avenue
|Relocation
|RFR Holding
|Landlord: RFR's AJ Camhi and Paul Milunec. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Lindsay Ornstein, Patrick Robinson, Casey Noel and Kate Whitman
|Office
|GU
|25,000
|568 Broadway
|New
|Allied Partners, Midtown Equities, Aurora Capital Associates and A&H Acquisitions
|Landlord: Aurora's Jared Epstein and Jake Bank. Tenant: C&W's Alan Schmerzler
|Retail
|ANSI
|22,819
|1180 Avenue of the Americas
|Relocation
|Northwood Investors
|Landlord: C&W's Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair. Tenant: C&W’s Michael Burgio
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
