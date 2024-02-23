Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Sol de Janeiro Takes 57K SF

The top five leases in New York City from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23.

By February 23, 2024 10:00 am

Leases deal sheet


Temperatures in New York City this week might’ve been below freezing, but the leasing market got a bit of sunshine. Sol de Janeiro inked the biggest lease of the week, taking 57,203 square feet at One Grand Central Plaza. Meanwhile, Selfhelp Community Services signed on for 45,689 square feet at 1180 Avenue of the Americas.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Sol de Janeiro 57,203 One Grand Central Place New Empire State Realty Trust Landlord: ESRT's Jordan Berger and Newmark's Scott Klau, William Cohen, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin. Tenant: Newmark's Brent Ozarowski Office
Selfhelp Community Services 45,689 1180 Avenue of the Americas Relocation Northwood Investors Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate’s Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Alexander Smith. Transwestern’s Thomas Hines Office
Advent International 34,000 375 Park Avenue Relocation RFR Holding Landlord: RFR's AJ Camhi and Paul Milunec. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Lindsay Ornstein, Patrick Robinson, Casey Noel and Kate Whitman Office
GU 25,000 568 Broadway New Allied Partners, Midtown Equities, Aurora Capital Associates and A&H Acquisitions Landlord: Aurora's Jared Epstein and Jake Bank. Tenant: C&W's Alan Schmerzler Retail
ANSI 22,819 1180 Avenue of the Americas Relocation Northwood Investors Landlord: C&W's Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair. Tenant: C&W’s Michael Burgio Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

