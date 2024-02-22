Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

GU Takes Forever 21 Spot in 25K-SF Lease at 568 Broadway

By February 22, 2024 8:00 am
reprints
GU scored a 25K SF lease at 568 Broadway. credit: Jenel Managemen

The Japanese fashion retailer GU, a sister brand to Uniqlo, just landed a 25,000-square-foot ground-floor lease at 568 Broadway in a spot previously occupied by Forever 21.

The retailer, which has some 450 stores in Asia, originally had a pop-up at the address. According to the Japan Times, GU revealed a strategy in 2022 for a major push into North America by more than doubling its retail footprint to 200 stores over the next three years.

SEE ALSO: Uswoo Realty, Warby Parker, Wells Fargo Ink Deals at LIC Residential Tower

Despite the fact that Forever 21 closed, 568 Broadway, aka The Prince Building, has seen activity in its office part over the last year, with ZocDoc renewing its 50,000-square-foot lease in June. The building — which is owned by Allied Partners, Midtown Equities, Aurora Capital Associates and A&H Acquisitions — also includes tenants like Group Nine Media and Milk Agency, an advertising firm.

While the exact rent was not revealed, asking rent was $3.5 million per year.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Alan Schmerzler represented GU on the deal and did not return a request for comment.

The owners were represented in-house by Aurora’s Jared Epstein and Jake Bank. Aurora declined to comment.

Max Gross can be reached at mgross@commercialobserver.com.

568 Broadway, Alan Schmerzler, GU, Jake Bank, jared epstein, Uniqlo, Allied Partners, Aurora Capital Associates, Cushman & Wakefield, Forever 21, Midtown Equities
8 Court Square.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Uswoo Realty, Warby Parker, Wells Fargo Ink Deals at LIC Residential Tower

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
An office building in Manhattan.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Legal Tech Platform Litify Leaving Brooklyn for 185 Madison Avenue

By Abigail Nehring
One Grand Central Place at 60 East 42nd Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Sol de Janeiro Relocating Manhattan Offices to One Grand Central Place

By Mark Hallum